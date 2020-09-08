1/1
CINDY F. CUMMINS
Cindy F. Cummins, 65, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully, Sunday September 6, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her beloved family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Fontaine; and two loving aunts, Catherine Ellis and Elizabeth Bishop. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Cummins; children Amy Daly (Ryan), Jonathan Cummins (Arielle), and Joey Cummins (Danielle); father, Roland J. Fontaine and his wife Margaret; grandchildren, Emma & Campbell Daly, Ellison & Beckett Cummins, and Logan & Dylan Cummins; brother, Tim Fontaine (Dona); nephews, Stephen Fontaine (Jennifer) and Andrew Fontaine (Autumn); other great-nieces and nephews and several very dear friends. Cindy was a deeply devoted mother and wife; her family was her world. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 151 W. Washington Street Petersburg, Virginia 23803 with Fr. Brian Capuano presiding. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends Thursday, one hour prior to the service at church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
