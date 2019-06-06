|
|
Cinthia Bartley Harris of 109 New Street, Petersburg, VA, took her final breath with her daughters and husband by her side at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene; son, Javon; parents, Joseph and Rosetta Bartley; and her siblings, Costella, Susie and Jacob Bartley;
Cinthia leaves to cherish her memories: her loving and devoted husband, Mandel Harris; three daughters, Shantée Pittman (Kenneth), Teresa Echols and Shaneka Bartley; ten grandchildren, Kenneth Jr., TeKwon, Tiancé, Tahjae, Javon, Shamarie, Keonté, T.J., Serenity and Tashaun Bartley. She also leaves behind four siblings, Joseph Bartley (Brenda), Nancy Bartley Rogers (Ezekiel), Angela Bartley and Claude Bartley; numerous nieces and nephews, devoted Leslie, Cinthia, Darrell. Wilbert and Hannibal; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Gwendolyn Henderson, eulogist. The interment at Hickory Run Church Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 6 to June 7, 2019