Clara Francine "Fran" Howerton, age 70 of Ford, passed away at home on July 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband Nathan, daughters Sonia Rebecca Milliner and Connie Marie Duff, both of Virginia, two grandsons Robert and Ryan Milliner, and her brother David Andrews of New Kent. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Juanita Andrews and her brother Herman E. Andrews.



Services will be announced at a later date.

