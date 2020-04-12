|
|
Clarence Albert Vaughan, 78 years old, unexpectedly departed this earth on April 5th, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.
Clarence was born April 19th, 1941 in Dinwiddie, Virginia to his late parents Clarence Albert Vaughan and Catherine Leola Vaughan. He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert Vaughan, Thomas Vaughan, William Vaughan, and Vincent Vaughan.
Clarence picked up a guitar at a very young age, and with no formal training, developed into a talented lead guitar player. In his early 20's, he relocated to New York City where he played in several blues bands. In 1965 he met Carole and they were blessed with over 50 years of marriage.
His music career took him to places as far away as France and Canada and afforded him opportunities to play alongside musical greats such as B.B. King and Sarah Vaughan. In addition to his deep love of blues music, Clarence loved gospel and later in his life spent several years playing in church bands across New York City and he periodically traveled to perform at churches across the country.
Although he would never admit it, Clarence was an amateur photographer. He absolutely loved taking pictures of his family and friends. He loved to take long drives outside of the city where he could take pictures of landscapes and country scenery. To know him, was to know he loved his wife and family. He called everyone daily, often several times a day, just to chat and check-in.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife, Carole Vaughan; three daughters, Clara (Donald) Brooks, Lisa (Michael) Scott, Darleen (Eric) Rivera; two sons, Clarence Michael Vaughan and Keith Elliot Vaughan; ten grandchildren, Lillian, Eric, Antonisa, Claire, Taneya, Capri, Ciara, Keith, Alayna, Skylar; nine great-grandchildren, Steven, Tristan, Nicholas, Noah, Olivia, Madison, Aiden, Anias, Lynnae; three brothers, Willie (Betty) Vaughan, Eugene Vaughan, Alwyn (Deborah) Vaughan; one sister, Katherine Vaughan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Clarence was a formal member of the Mount Poole Baptist Church. In accordance with his wishes, he will be laid to rest at Mount Poole Baptist Church Cemetery. A graveside funeral service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, April 14th, at 11 a.m. The family plans to have a memorial service for family and friends at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020