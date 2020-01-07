|
Mr Clarence E. Smith of Blackstone and formerly of McKenney, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Southside Community Hospital, Farmville. He is survived by his wife, Alma Smith of Blackstone; mother, Alice Smith of McKenney; five brothers, Kerry Smith, Keith Smith, Dwayne (Faith), Frederick (Dorothea), and Elgin (Judy) Smith, all of Dinwiddie; one sister, Vanessa Pegram (Gary) of McKenney; one foster sister, Dorothia Guyton (Ron); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St.,Blackstone, (434)292-5559. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Shiloh Baptist Church, Darvills, Va. Interment in Church Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020