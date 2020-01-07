Home

Mr Clarence E. Smith of Blackstone and formerly of McKenney, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Southside Community Hospital, Farmville. He is survived by his wife, Alma Smith of Blackstone; mother, Alice Smith of McKenney; five brothers, Kerry Smith, Keith Smith, Dwayne (Faith), Frederick (Dorothea), and Elgin (Judy) Smith, all of Dinwiddie; one sister, Vanessa Pegram (Gary) of McKenney; one foster sister, Dorothia Guyton (Ron); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St.,Blackstone, (434)292-5559. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Shiloh Baptist Church, Darvills, Va. Interment in Church Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
