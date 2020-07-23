Mr. Clarence Edward Beasley, Sr., 90 of Dinwiddie, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 18th at his residence. He was a native of Dinwiddie County, Virginia and was the son of the late Joesph and Marie Beasley.
He was a member of Gravel Run Baptist Church. He attended the Popular Springs Elementary School System. He retired from Richard Bland College after thirty-five years of service as supervisor of Buildings and Grounds. He also worked at New Beginning Inc. Group Home as their physical plant supervisor for seven years. One of his favorite past times was playing cards and fishing.
When his health began to fail over the last two years, he let everyone know his nickname was "Mr. Handsome." Mr. Handsome was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joesph Beasley and two brothers, Leroy and Richard Beasley.
He leaves to cherish fond memories of their 59 years of marriage, his loving and devoted wife, Doris L. Beasley; two daughters, Gloridine Lambert (Robert), of Dewitt, VA, and Ernestine Jones of Petersburg, VA; two sons, Clarence Jr. (Wanda) of Petersburg, VA, and Kenneth of Chester, VA; one sister, Daisy Lewis (John) of Dinwiddie, Virginia; ten grandchildren, Michelle Lambert, Michael Brown, Terrell Lambert, Daryl Brown, Tequita Hawkins, DeAlteman Beasley, LaShawnda Beasley, Tierra Jackman, Marcel Brissett, and MaKayla Beasley; fifteen great grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Lena Beasley of Philadelphia, PA, and Dorothy Beasley of Dinwiddie, VA; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, most notably, Booker Talley and Leroy Jones, his closest friends.
The Beasley Family would like to give special thanks to his caregiver, Ms. Chnequia Parker and the Crater Community Hospice Family, his aide Tracy, his nurse Evonne, Chaplin Father T, and last but not least, Pastor Brown and the Gravel Run Church Family.
Clarence's favorite saying before eating any meal... "God, you are good ALL THE TIME!
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Rd., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 9:30 a.m., on the day of service. Please follow the CDC guidelines.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23805 (804) 732-7841. For more information and condolences:www.blandfuneralhomes.com.