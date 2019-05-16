|
Clarence Edward Broadie of Hopewell departed this life May 13, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, LaKeshia Wilson (Daniel); son, Ellis Broadie (Cheryl) of Petersburg, Va.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; five brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va., and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Rev. Arthur M. Jones, Sr., officiating. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019