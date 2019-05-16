Home

Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
CLARENCE EDWARD BROADIE

CLARENCE EDWARD BROADIE Obituary
Clarence Edward Broadie of Hopewell departed this life May 13, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, LaKeshia Wilson (Daniel); son, Ellis Broadie (Cheryl) of Petersburg, Va.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; five brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va., and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019. Rev. Arthur M. Jones, Sr., officiating. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019
