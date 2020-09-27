Clarence Floyd Sanford, 92, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, on September 20, 2020.
He was born April 11, 1928 and raised in Prince George County, VA. Later on in his life, he met his wife Marion and together for seventy years, they raised a family on Long Island.
"Buck", as he was lovingly known, is survived by his loving and devoted wife Marion; daughters, Hope (husband John Samet of New York); Holly (husband Dallas Weston of Virginia); Brenda (husband Lance DeVaul of Pennsylvania) and Amy Sanford (widow of Don Sanford of New York); one granddaughter, Tammy Samet; two grandsons, Kenny Edwards and Chris Edwards; two great grandsons, Rorenise Toafili and Kenny Edwards, Jr.; sister, Francis Dingas; brothers, Norman and David Sanford, all of Prince George, VA. He is preceded in death by his son, Don Sanford; parents, Hillard and Maybelle Sanford and brothers, Harold and Kenneth Sanford, all of Prince George County, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi County Boulevard, Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 or use their website www.goodshepherdhospice.com.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.