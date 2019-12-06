The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lebanon Baptist Church
162 Lebanon Rd.
Spring Grove, VA
View Map
CLARENCE M. WHITE


1959 - 2019
CLARENCE M. WHITE Obituary
Mr. Clarence M. White, 60, of Surry, VA, departed this life peacefully at the hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Petersburg, VA. He was born on July 27, 1959 in Surry County to the late Joyce and Clarence White of Surry County.
Homegoing Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lebanon Baptist Church, 162 Lebanon Rd., Spring Grove, VA, 23881, Rev. Dr. Douglas F. Adams, pastor, officiating and Rev. John Pretlow, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Booker T Memorial Park, Wakefield, VA.
Family and friends visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. (804) 732-7841. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 6, 2019
