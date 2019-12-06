|
Mr. Clarence M. White, 60, of Surry, VA, departed this life peacefully at the hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Petersburg, VA. He was born on July 27, 1959 in Surry County to the late Joyce and Clarence White of Surry County.
Homegoing Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lebanon Baptist Church, 162 Lebanon Rd., Spring Grove, VA, 23881, Rev. Dr. Douglas F. Adams, pastor, officiating and Rev. John Pretlow, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Booker T Memorial Park, Wakefield, VA.
Family and friends visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 6-8 p.m., at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. (804) 732-7841. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 6, 2019