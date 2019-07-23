|
On Friday, July 19, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom called Clarence R. Gray to his heavenly home to rest.
He was born January 5, 1935, to the late Christopher R. Gray and the late Stella M. Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Stella Gray' his daughter, Vanessa G. Johnson and his granddaughter, Martina D. Johnson.
Clarence received his formal education from Southampton County public schools. On June 25, 1955, he married the love of his life, Gracie L. Whitney. His places of employment included R.E. Herbert Auto Sales (Waverly, VA), Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company (Petersburg, VA) and Smithfield Packing Company (Smithfield, VA), where he later retired. After retirement, Clarence started his own car detailing business called Auto Detailing in Waverly, Virginia.
Without a shadow of a doubt, he was a man that loved the Lord. His service as a deacon include Union Hill United Church of Christ and Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church. He also loved serving God through singing; his favorite songs were "Sending Up My Timber" and "He's Sweet I Know."
Not only did Clarence love the Lord, but he loved and constantly encouraged his wife, children, grandchildren and family, who were his pride and joy.
He leaves to adore and treasure his memory his lovely wife, Gracie L. Gray of Waverly, Virginia; his committed children, Mayvis Petticolas and Clarence "Mike" (Angela) Gray, both of Waverly, Virginia; two sisters, Stella "Virginia" Thomas of Newport News, Virginia and Claudine Green of Hampton, Virginia; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one godson, Joseph "Skip" Tatum and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No longer will we hear you say, "y'all stay until I get back" and "next time y'all come when you don't have so long to stay." We thank you for your smile and laughter. Clarence, you will be very deeply missed but we will forever hold you in our hearts. Well done, thy good and faithful servant, well done!
Celebration of Life for Mr. Gray will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church, 438 Elm St., Waverly, VA, Bishop Tyrone Harper, pastor. Interment will follow at Union Hill United Church of Christ Cemetery, 16192 Union Hill Road, Sedley, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA, James Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019