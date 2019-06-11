|
|
Clarence "Smitty" Smith, 68, of Claremont, VA, passed away at home on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Louisiana, he is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Ellar Dee Slaughter and Louis Wilson Smith. Smitty was one of seven children, including Edward Smith (deceased), Gary Smith, Glenda Session, Denny Smith, Ray Smith and Kay Smith. Smitty served in the Navy, where his was injured in the line of duty before going to work at Fort Lee, VA, as a mechanic. For many years he was active in the Hopewell DAV before moving to Claremont, VA, and becoming active in the town counsel. Smitty is survived by his first wife, Jeri Frashure; his loving second wife, Cyndra Smith; 6 children, Tanya Ryan, Crystal Garrett, Richard Smith, Clarence Smith, Shannon Easter and James Kenyon; 8 grandchildren, Amber, Kiersten, Katlyn, Savannah, Kelly, Hunter, Brittany and Alice; as well as a host of other family, friends and loved ones. Smitty never knew a stranger and was loved by many. A memorial service and Celebration Of Life will be held at the Hopewell VFW Post 637 at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 11 to June 12, 2019