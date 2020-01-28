Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
CLARENCE SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARENCE SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARENCE SMITH


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARENCE SMITH Obituary
Mr. Clarence "Smitty" Smith, 69, of 108 Ivy Lane, Petersburg, VA, slipped peacefully into enteral rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a native of Petersburg, VA, and son of the late Charles Smith, Sr. and Hattie Best Smith.
Clarence attended Peabody High School. After high school, Clarence was drafted by the Selective Service System to serve his country in the Vietnam War. When Clarence returned home, he gained employment with Ashland Hercules Chemical Plant, where he worked for 27 years. Soon after Hercules, Clarence was employed by Ye'Olde Virgininie Adult Home in McKenney, VA, in the transportation department until his decline in health.
He loved football and spending time with his friends and family. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and would often watch the games with his sons.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his sisters, Cora, Dorothy and Ruth Mae; brothers, Alfred Sr., Charles Jr., William and Harvey; grandchildren, Clinton Jr., C'Kian, Princess and Jahnia.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted partner of 32 years, Charlotte Parker; children, Larvett (Clinton) of Petersburg, April (Melvin) of North Carolina, Montrel (Shantel), Cory and Jasmine (Jakal) of Petersburg; grandchildren, Te'Shawn and C'Niyah, both of Petersburg, Me'Asia of Richmond, Amir of North Carolina, and Jay'Annah of Petersburg; sisters, Gloria Smith of Petersburg, Helen Thompson of Florida and Margaret English of Pennsylvania; brother, Bert Smith, Sr. (Brenda) of Petersburg; aunt, Rosa Archer of Florida; step-daughter, Shemika (Jason) of Petersburg; a devoted god-daughter, Erica Ivey of North Carolina; devoted niece, Angela Gay (William) of Chester; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include: the Butts family, Parker family, and the Parham family; special friends, Marlo Watts, Willie Cooke, William Robinson and Van Story Richardson.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLARENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -