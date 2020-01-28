|
Mr. Clarence "Smitty" Smith, 69, of 108 Ivy Lane, Petersburg, VA, slipped peacefully into enteral rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was a native of Petersburg, VA, and son of the late Charles Smith, Sr. and Hattie Best Smith.
Clarence attended Peabody High School. After high school, Clarence was drafted by the Selective Service System to serve his country in the Vietnam War. When Clarence returned home, he gained employment with Ashland Hercules Chemical Plant, where he worked for 27 years. Soon after Hercules, Clarence was employed by Ye'Olde Virgininie Adult Home in McKenney, VA, in the transportation department until his decline in health.
He loved football and spending time with his friends and family. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and would often watch the games with his sons.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his sisters, Cora, Dorothy and Ruth Mae; brothers, Alfred Sr., Charles Jr., William and Harvey; grandchildren, Clinton Jr., C'Kian, Princess and Jahnia.
Clarence leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted partner of 32 years, Charlotte Parker; children, Larvett (Clinton) of Petersburg, April (Melvin) of North Carolina, Montrel (Shantel), Cory and Jasmine (Jakal) of Petersburg; grandchildren, Te'Shawn and C'Niyah, both of Petersburg, Me'Asia of Richmond, Amir of North Carolina, and Jay'Annah of Petersburg; sisters, Gloria Smith of Petersburg, Helen Thompson of Florida and Margaret English of Pennsylvania; brother, Bert Smith, Sr. (Brenda) of Petersburg; aunt, Rosa Archer of Florida; step-daughter, Shemika (Jason) of Petersburg; a devoted god-daughter, Erica Ivey of North Carolina; devoted niece, Angela Gay (William) of Chester; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include: the Butts family, Parker family, and the Parham family; special friends, Marlo Watts, Willie Cooke, William Robinson and Van Story Richardson.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020