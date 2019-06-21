The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
CLARINE PETTAWAY MONROE


CLARINE PETTAWAY MONROE
1940 - 2019
CLARINE PETTAWAY MONROE Obituary
Mrs. Clarine Pettaway Monroe, 78, of 6508 County Drive, Disputanta, VA, departed this life Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 21, 1940, to the late Emanual Pettaway and Rosa Butler in Disputanta, VA.
Clarine received her education in Prince George County Public Schools. She was a homemaker who loved to play bingo, sew and cook. She was a member of the United Fellowship Christian Church in Hopewell, VA, under the leadership of Pastor Jack Jones, Jr.
Along with her parents, Clarine was preceded in death by her brothers, Coslton, Emanual and Samuel Pettaway; and sisters, Geraldine Wooden, Martha Basnight, Marilyn Taylor and Jenny Pettaway.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her sons, Ronnie Monroe and Charles Pettaway (Nancy); daughters, Jennifer Monroe, Hope Monroe and Theresa Monroe; brothers, Robert Pettaway (Ruth), David Pettaway, Randolph Pettaway; sisters, Delores May (Peter) and Mary Pettaway (James Diggs); sisters-in-law, Geraldine Hunt, Okie Monroe, Lorraine Reese, Alice Taylor; many nieces and nephews among them one devoted niece, Marie Sykes; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Sis. Charlotte Jones will officiate and Elder Latasha Jones will eulogize.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell. (804) 458-5357. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 21 to June 22, 2019
