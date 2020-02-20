|
Ms. Claudas E. Creighton-Bey, affectionately "Claw-Dawg" or "C-Bey," was born to Wilson W. Creighton-Bey, Jr. and Salome Creighton-Bey, on December 8, 1968, in Prince George, VA. She departed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Raleigh, NC.
She received her education in the Halifax County School System in Littleton, North Carolina, and graduated in 1987. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from Elizabeth City State University in 1991. Claudas became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in Spring of 1990. Claudas had a passion for teaching where she was currently a teacher at Knightdale Head Start of Telamon Cooperation in Knightdale, North Carolina.
Claudas was a member of the Moorish Science Temple of America for 51 years and a Sheikess.
Claudas was preceded in death by her father, Wilson W. Creighton-Bey, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Salome Creighton-Bey of Durham, NC; two sisters, Wanda Creighton-Bey of Fredericksburg, VA, and Juliet Creighton-Bey of Raleigh, NC; two brothers, Wilson Creighton-Bey (Regina) of Fredericksburg, VA, and Elihu Creighton-Bey (Lisa) of Hampton, VA. Claudas is also survived by two sisters from another mother, Cathy Garner-Jackson, and Melisia Wilson-Jones; two nieces, Jaylah and Laniyah Jenkins-El; two nephews, Naeem and Nigel Creighton-Bey; one god-daughter, Demi (Lou) Jones; four uncles, James Creighton-Bey, (Francine), Ernest Creighton-Bey, (Patricia), Fred West-Bey, Sr., (Vivian), and Elihu West-Bey, (Carrie); three aunts, Elaine Crosby, Claudette Bouldin, (James), and Fatima West-Bey; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Claudas was a person who was well-loved by many and impacted an abundance of lives by her sociable personality and infectious smile. Claudas loved life and lived it to the fullest with her friends and family. Claudas lived her best life in the way the made her the happiest!
Service will be held 9:00 A.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Moorish Home #1 Cemetery, Prince George, VA
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020