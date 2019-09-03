Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
CLAUDE HARRIS
Mr. Claude Edward Harris affectionately known as "Hambone", of 1442 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA.

Mr. Harris was born on February 4, 1954 to the late Marlene Wilkins. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Mae Harris; brother, James Wayne Harris, and nephew, Robert Wilkins.

Cherishing his loving memory: his daughters, Tonya Johnson, Lakisha A. Johnson and Claudale Johnson; two sons, Michael Eric Walter and Eumeyers Johnson; several grandchildren; brother, Archie Harris; stepfather, William Ernest Wilkins; sisters, Ernestine Wilkins, Sharyle Jenkins (Bobby) and Sandra Wilkins, devoted aunt, Cassie Ruffin; devoted friend, James Butler; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
