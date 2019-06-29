|
Claude H. Stidham, 88, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris, as well as his granddaughter, Megan. Claude was born March 29, 1931, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, to George and Amanda Stidham. He moved to Hopewell after high school and began a 44-year career at Allied Chemical. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Claude was a faithful servant at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church. He was a passionate gardener, a sports enthusiast and baseball lover. He founded the Hopewell American Legion Post 146 baseball team in 1975. He loved to be surrounded by his family and took great joy in being a part of his children and grandchildren's lives. He is survived by his sons, Danny Stidham (Kay) of Denver, NC, Ronnie Stidham (Sharon) and David Stidham (Mary), both of Prince George; grandchildren, Kevin Stidham (Lori), Meredith Simmons (James), Karen Poirier (Warren), Andrew Stidham, Zachary Stidham and Darren Stidham, as well as six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church and a celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, July 2, at 10:00 a.m. also at West Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 2600 Wise Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Donations may be made in his memory to West Hopewell Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 29 to June 30, 2019