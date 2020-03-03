|
On, February 29, 2020, God quietly and peacefully reclaimed his own, Claude Mack Arthur Neverson, Sr., age 77, of Petersburg, Virginia.
He was born June 8 1942, to the late Edward and Lucy Neverson, of Disputanta, VA. He was preceded in death by siblings, Viola Raines, Felix Neverson, Russell Neverson, and Frank Neverson.
He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age at Little Mount Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA. He later recommitted his life to Christ and was ordained as a Deacon in 2017. He worked with the Youth Ministry and was deeply caring and concerned about enhancing the spiritual lives of young people.
He attended Prince George County Schools, and later joined the United States Navy, serving from June 1961 - 1965 as an Aircraft Mechanic, with tours at Navy Air Station Norfolk, VA and Europe. His work career span 25 years of civilian service as Supervisor, Auto Mechanics Division, Fort Lee, VA. He later owned and operated Neverson's Convenience Mart, Petersburg, VA. Claude used his broad expertise and technical abilities in areas of carpentry, roofing, and flooring as opportunities to mentor, train, oversee, and assist others in growing and obtaining required credentials to excel in those services. He never failed to live God's command "to love your neighbor as yourself" with no respect of person.
Claude married the love of his life Ann, and from that union has two sons, Claude Jr. (Allison), Gregory Lundy, two grandchildren, Tremaine and Claude Alexander; and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Noah, and god-child David,(Connie) and son, C'zar.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings, Earl Neverson Sr. (Betty), Raymond Neverson (Christine), Joyce Cole, Deborah Harrison (Terry), Hilton Neverson (Sandra); sisters-in-law, Deloris Jordan (Starrie), Edith Gregory (late James Gregory), Paul Gregory (Samantha), Ralph Gregory (Alonda), and Randy Gregory (Ophelia) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special friends include John and Candi Desmond, James Webster, Roscoe Williams, Claude and Alberta Charmers, Lonnie and Mary Johnson, Mitchell Jones and Frank Suddeth.
A homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia, with Rev. Charles W. Davis, eulogizing, and Minister Sheryl Murdaugh, officiating. Burial will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020. at 10 a.m. at Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home from 12 Noon to 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020