Claudia King Harris, 70, of 25951 Smith Grove Road, Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Tyler's Retreat at Iron Bridge, Chester, VA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 16, 2019