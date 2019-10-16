The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
CLAUDIA HARRIS
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore St.
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
550 Farmer Street
Petersburg, VA
CLAUDIA K. HARRIS


1948 - 2019
CLAUDIA K. HARRIS Obituary
Claudia King Harris, 70, of 25951 Smith Grove Road, Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Tyler's Retreat at Iron Bridge, Chester, VA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 16, 2019
