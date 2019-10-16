|
Claudia T. King Harris born on October 24, 1948, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, departed on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Tyler's Retreat at Iron Bridge.
Claudia began her nursing career in 1974 upon graduating from John Tyler Community College where she became an RN. She later attended West Texas State A & M University where she received her BSN. She has a total of 45 years in nursing 29 years of which were spent at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Claudia was described as the strongest, loving mother, grandmother and wife by her daughter Lisa. She dedicated her life to those that she loved, and everyone admired that about her.
As a grandmother she sacrificed all that she knew to help raise her three grandsons. She gave up things most people would not, just to make sure they had. Her desire was for them to be strong healthy men. During her last conversations with Lisa she wanted her to make sure the boys knew that she loved them so much and nothing could change that. As much as she loved those boys those great-granddaughters were the apple of her eye. Each time they came to visit was a new adventure.
The love that Claudia had for her one and only daughter was expressed in the manner that she cared for her. Talk about a lioness protecting her cub, that was Claudia especially after her daughter became blind. She would tell her I want you to have a better life than I had, and mines was good, hence why she was so spoiled. She always supported her no matter what but would not let her get away with anything.
Finally, the love of her life Alvin Lee Harris her soulmate. July 27, 2019, was the happiest day of her life…all she wanted was to take care of him and make him happy.
Anyone who knows Claudia knew her love for bowling. Her affair with bowling began over 40 years ago and lasted until she was unable to continue to enjoy it. She bowled every Tuesday and Thursday; she was a member of TNBA Bowling league; USBC (United States Bowling Congress); Tuesday AM Quad; Ladies Night Out; and Thursday Night Mix league. They often traveled wherever there was a competition; she often shared her experiences that's one of the things we will miss most.
She was preceded in death by her, mother, Lucile Hazelwood; father, Herbert Taylor; grandparents; aunt, Lucile Gregory Alaedu and sister, Margaret Shell; 2 nephews and 2 great-nephews. Claudia is survived by husband, Alvin Harris; 2 daughters, Lisa Lumumba(Tim), Natosha Harris; 2 sons, Michael Harris and Jeffery Harris(Kecie); 10 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; mother, Romie O. Taylor; sisters, Evelyn H. Gilbert and Gloria T. Thomas(Cookie); brother, Chance Taylor; 2 brother-in-love's Bill H. Harris, Ronnie L. Harris; 3 sisters-in-love's Phyllis Israel, Connie Hall(Tommy), Angela Alston(Roy); and a slew of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer St., Petersburg, VA 23803. The repast will be held at the home, 25951 Smith Grove Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803 immediately after the committal at Dinwiddie Memorial.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019