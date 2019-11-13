|
Mrs. Claudia Virginia Goode Jennings, formerly of 20108 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Jonesboro Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Jonesboro, GA.
Claudia was a native of Chesterfield County, VA, born on November 14, 1928, to the late William Howard Goode and Rosa O. Goode. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Jennings; six brothers, Temouse W. Goode Howard A. Goode, Robert L. Goode, William E. Goode, Herbert O. Goode, and Curtis L. Goode. Claudia was also preceded in death by nephews, Earl Vaughan, Jr. and Guy Goode; and a sisters-in-law, Mary Goode and Effie Goode.
At an early age, she confessed Christ and was baptized into the fellowship of Union Grove Baptist Church. Claudia was a life-long member for approximately 79 years and supported the ministry of the church with overall interest in every ministry and dedication to service until her health began to decline. She attended worship service, Bible Study and other activities of the church regularly. Claudia sang in the Junior Choir and continued singing praises to God in the Senior Choir where she served as president and secretary. Claudia served on the Finance Committee/Ministry for 40 years and during that tenure became the Financial Secretary-a position she held for 22 years; she served on various committees of the church. She also served as one of the internal auditors of church's financial records following her tenure as financial secretary. Claudia's love for keeping records of all kinds and her attention to detail was extraordinary; and she was the go-to person for family histories, church historical information, community notes, and more. Through her mother, she also had a connection with Brown Grove Baptist Church in Midlothian.
Claudia was educated in the public schools of Chesterfield County being a product of Union Grove Elementary School. She was a graduate of the Class of 1945 of D. Webster Davis High School which was located on the campus of Virginia State College (University). She attended Virginia State College where she chose a major in Physical Education.
Claudia's work experiences included working in food services at Virginia State College, working in a local life insurance company, and working at Blue Ridge Manufacturing Company. For more than 30 years, she was employed by the United States Federal Government (Defense Supply Center-Bellwood). Through the years, she became an inquirer on development in Chesterfield County especially for the Church Road community. Visiting Chesterfield County courthouse and other county offices became a way of life for her as she sought to be aware of what was planned for her community. Claudia was among local senior members featured in an exhibit at the Chesterfield County Museum. She was a member of a ladies group, Club Fabulous, wherein she and many others traveled with family and friends.
Claudia leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted son, Rev. Rickey Jennings of Georgia; two grandchildren, Antwan Jennings and Shantez Jennings Ivory (Cordero); twin great grandchildren, Zaria and Nalani; one devoted sister, Marion Vaughan and devoted brother-in-law, Earl Vaughan, Sr.; sister-in-law, Ernestine Baugh Goode; a niece that she assisted with raising, Mary Ann Booth Munson; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted family friend and caretaker, Donna Giles, neighbor/chauffeur Juel Randolph Branch, and many friends, the Union Grove family and the Church Road neighborhood.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, South Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. William E. Johnson III, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Rickey Jennings, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019