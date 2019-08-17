|
|
Claudine Wolfe Squares, 76, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Havaco, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late David and Bessie Wolfe; and was also preceded in death by a brother and three sisters. Mrs. Squares is a member of City Point Restoration Church in Hopewell, VA.
She is survived by her son, William "Bill" Wilkerson; three daughters, Tammy O'Brien, Holly Wilkerson and Brandy Wilkerson; two grandchildren, McKensey O'Brien (Jeremy), and Matthew Wilkerson (Amanda); five great-grandchildren, Gage McKinley, Gabriel Wilkerson, Savannah Wilkerson, Ryder Williams and Chevy Williams; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. A prayer service will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Claudine Squares. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019