J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bermuda Memorial Park
Chester, VA
CLAUDINE WOLFE SQUARES


1943 - 2019
CLAUDINE WOLFE SQUARES Obituary
Claudine Wolfe Squares, 76, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Havaco, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late David and Bessie Wolfe; and was also preceded in death by a brother and three sisters. Mrs. Squares is a member of City Point Restoration Church in Hopewell, VA.

She is survived by her son, William "Bill" Wilkerson; three daughters, Tammy O'Brien, Holly Wilkerson and Brandy Wilkerson; two grandchildren, McKensey O'Brien (Jeremy), and Matthew Wilkerson (Amanda); five great-grandchildren, Gage McKinley, Gabriel Wilkerson, Savannah Wilkerson, Ryder Williams and Chevy Williams; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. A prayer service will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Claudine Squares. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
