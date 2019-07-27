|
|
Mrs. Clementine V. Coates, born on October 2, 1926, was called home to glory on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Chippenham Medical Center. She was the only daughter of the late Walter and Annie Ford. Clementine was reared in Petersburg, VA, where she attended school and graduated from Peabody High School. Upon completion, she enrolled in cosmetology school.
Clementine joined Good Shepherd Baptist Church at an early age, where she was involved in various ministries, church secretary, choir, usher board and the missionary circle. She loved her church and serving the Lord.
In 1957, she met and married Charles Coates, and from this union three daughters were born: Carol, Cassandra and Charlene. Being that Charles was military, she began to travel and live in different parts of the world until his retirement in 1974.
Clementine better known as "Clem," loved her family and friends. Her soft speech and warm smiles welcomed you each and every time you were in her presence.
Clementine belonged to several organizations: #164 Star Hope Order of Eastern Star, United Order of Tents, Peabody Alumni Association and AAFES Retiree Association. She had several hobbies: her beautiful plants surrounding her entire home; her aquarium, where she named all of the fish in the tank; shopping on QVC and HSN. She loved traveling and looked forward to her August vacations.
Clementine leaves to cherish her memories: her four devoted daughters, Carol Coates-Branch (Mike), Cassandra Colbert, Charlene Williams (Ryan Sr.) and Philomena Price; eight grandchildren, RaShanda Branch (Shatae), Anastarshia Colbert, DeVondra Branch Brown (Marcese), Ryan Williams Jr., Raven Williams, John Paul Williams, Charles Williams and Karen Snow: seven great-grandchildren, RaNiya Branch-McEachin, JaKayla, MacKenzie and Raelynn Brown, Aniyah Price, Leylonia Williams and Rylan Williams. She is also survived by her devoted cousin, Mary Jones; a host of devoted friends, Debbie Jefferson, Robbie Anderson, Al J. Dixon and Bro. Lawrence Taylor.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves Sr., pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 10:00 a.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 547 S. Azalea Road, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va., (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019