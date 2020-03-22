|
Mr. Cleveland A. Johnson, affectionately known as "Snookie", passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. Johnson and Emma G Johnson, and his brother, James Johnson.
Cleveland was a life-long member of Greater Faith A.M.E. Zion Church, Petersburg, VA, where he served as an usher and trustee. He also served in choir, men's choir, men's fellowship, Sunday school, and Bible study.
He graduated from Peabody High School, Class of 1963. He retired from Pre-Con (Petersburg) 2007. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cowboy flicks especially Gunsmoke. But most of all Cleveland enjoyed people. Snookie looked forward to social events in the community to reunited with his childhood friends and he attended them all to include: the Peabody High School and Delectable Heights Reunions.
Some have mistakenly accused him of being "very inquisitive" contrary to what others said, he was convinced that his inquiring mind was necessary to offer his clientele the appropriate direction. He was always eager to share his expertise and knowledge regardless of the subject matter to maintain his position as C.E.O. He was known for his quick wit and sharp comeback "laced with wisdom." C.E.O. Snookie, would talk as long as someone listened or if he thought someone was listening, his advice was second to none in his opinion. He was an expert in communications (especially via telephone). He enjoyed the telephone so much that he often provided his much-needed service on the phone.
Snookie loved traveling with the Epicureans, the Moles and the Queens. In his opinion "....it takes a King to make a Queen!" Snookie also enjoyed his Myrtle Beach and Virginia Beach vacations and annual Conclaves. He being an older kid himself, often took the neighborhood children on West Lane to the Richmond Braves Baseball games, Kings Dominion, Busch Gardens, the circus, and Globetrotters Basketball games.
Snookie is survived by a loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Cecelia C. Johnson; son, Dwayne Kevin Johnson (Cherres); three daughters, Donna A. Johnson, Sharon Jackson and Adrienne Roney; four grandchildren Gary Hoosier II, Marcus Hoosier, Raven Williams and Jada Young; his only great grandson Jaycean Marcus Hoosier; one aunt, Lottie Graves; brother-in-law, Winston Bethel (Shirley); several nieces, nephews and cousins; a host of extended family members and friends. Special friends of the family: Roger A. Howard, James Parks and Philicia Woods.
Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Greater Faith A.M.E. Zion Church, 1301 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Randy Kiah, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
In lieu of floral arrangements, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, in memory of Cleveland Johnson.
