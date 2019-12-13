|
|
Rev. Clifford Edge, age 64, of Richmond, born and raised in Petersburg, departed this life December 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Rosina Edge; two daughters, Jamaica E. Wells (Jimmy) and Jameka E. Williams (Marcus Sr.); one son, Rodney Johnson (Erika); two stepsons, Reginald Shipp and Larry Hicks Jr. (Leona); twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters, Cheryl Broadie (Ellis), Cassandra Hudgins, and Sabrina Hudgins; two brothers, Clyde Hudgins, (Toye) and Chawn Hudgins; one aunt, Barbara Ann Thomas; two uncles, Leonard Blackwell (Doris) and Nathaniel Blackwell (Carleasse); two sisters-in-law, Talitha Jackson and Estelle Shipp; one brother-in-law, Clifford Jerome Shipp; and other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday, 11AM at Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 614 N. Third Street where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Reuben J. Boyd (pastor) officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the church at 10:45AM Monday. Family and friends will be received in Petersburg after the services at 14 Botany Bay Circle, Petersburg, VA.
Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019