Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
614 N. Third Street
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
614 N. Third Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFFORD EDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. CLIFFORD EDGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. CLIFFORD EDGE Obituary
Rev. Clifford Edge, age 64, of Richmond, born and raised in Petersburg, departed this life December 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Rosina Edge; two daughters, Jamaica E. Wells (Jimmy) and Jameka E. Williams (Marcus Sr.); one son, Rodney Johnson (Erika); two stepsons, Reginald Shipp and Larry Hicks Jr. (Leona); twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters, Cheryl Broadie (Ellis), Cassandra Hudgins, and Sabrina Hudgins; two brothers, Clyde Hudgins, (Toye) and Chawn Hudgins; one aunt, Barbara Ann Thomas; two uncles, Leonard Blackwell (Doris) and Nathaniel Blackwell (Carleasse); two sisters-in-law, Talitha Jackson and Estelle Shipp; one brother-in-law, Clifford Jerome Shipp; and other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday, 11AM at Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 614 N. Third Street where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Reuben J. Boyd (pastor) officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the church at 10:45AM Monday. Family and friends will be received in Petersburg after the services at 14 Botany Bay Circle, Petersburg, VA.
Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLIFFORD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -