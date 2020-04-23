|
|
Clifford H. Collins, Jr., age 71, passed away on Monday, April 20, in his home located in Hopewell, VA. He was born on December 2, 1948, the only son of Clifford H. and Anne Whitmore Collins (both deceased). Clifford, known to his family as "Brother" and to his friends as "Sheepdog" or "Dog" was pre-deceased by two sisters, Betty Jean Thomas and Carolyn Whipp, both of Chester. Clifford is survived by three children, Sue Ellen Knebel (and husband, Chris) of CA, Christopher Collins (and wife, April) of WA, and Michelle Carpenter (and husband, David) of Colonial Heights, VA. He was known as "Gra" by all 10 of his loving grandchildren, and his 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Pat Langiotti (and husband Ed) of Melbourne Beach, FL; and a brother-in-law with whom he was very close, David Whipp of Chester; and many nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Brother."
Clifford grew up in a military family and lived in many different places before his family settled in Hopewell. After graduating from Prince George High School, he served in the U.S. Army and became a decorated Viet Nam war veteran, where he mastered his mechanical skills while maintaining Army helicopters. Upon leaving the Army, Clifford returned to Hopewell where he worked at Allied Signal / Honeywell until he took early retirement. Clifford spent his leisure time restoring old cars and his 1956 Chevy was one of his prize possessions. After his early retirement, he began working for the Prince George County Garage where he had just retired for a second time.
Clifford was known as a generous and kind-hearted soul who always had a friendly word for everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his local family, keeping up with his friends at the Anchor Room, and he loved the Florida beaches where he vacationed on a regular basis for many years. In addition to his family, Clifford leaves a large number of friends and colleagues with many fond memories.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Condolences for the family can be sent to his daughter: Michelle Carpenter, 104 Honeycreek Court, Colonial Heights VA 23834.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020