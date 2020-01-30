|
|
Deacon Clifford Lee Jones entered into eternal life on January 23, 2020, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was born to the late Trible Jones, Sr. and Carrie Bassett Jones Wallace of New Kent County, VA.
Clifford Lee Jones, "Cliff", joined the U. S. Marines Corp. in 1967, and served a tour in Vietnam. Cliff retired from Virginia Department of Transportation after more than 20 years of service. He then went on to retire again from driving tractor trailer for 20 years as an owner/operator. He was well known in the community as the "Well Man", he would clean and service wells. He also loved spending time with his family.
Cliff was a true man of God. He served as a Deacon for Mount Nebo Baptist Church and Jerusalem Baptist Church for more than 35 years. He also served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and a Sunday School teacher. He later became a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served as a member of the Deacon Board, Vice-President of the Pastors Aide Ministry, and President of the Jerusalem Baptist Male Chorus.
Cliff loved to praise the Lord through song. He was a member of many singing groups. He started with the Golden Stars and went on to sing with the Shadows of Heaven, Faithful Few and the Men of Redemption. He was also a member of the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Mass Choir, Jerusalem Mass Male Chorus, and the New Community Mass Male Chorus of Waverly, Virginia. He also sang with his wife Barbara and her sisters and brother, The J.L. Flowers Singers.
Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Trible Jones Sr. and mother, Carrie Wallace; brothers, Trible Jones Jr., Alvin Thompson Jones, and Leroy Jones; and sisters, Dorothy Paige and Louise Cheeseman.
Cliff leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Barbara Jones; daughters, Cherwanna Braxton (Corey) and Sharhonda Riley (Travis); son, Kelvin Paige (Tammy); step-sons, Antonio Flowers (Keeshia), Terrance Flowers (Selina), Torell Flowers (Shanika) and Jarmario Gholston (Justina); grandchildren, Keyaira Braxton, Keymoni Braxton, Kortney Braxton, Jaki Brooks, Melinda Paige, Victoria Paige, Warren Brown, Briana Brown, Antonio Flowers, Jr., Deandre White, Alysa Flowers, and Tamara Shaw; sisters, Elizabeth Jones, Katherine Lee, and Edith Randall; aunt, Gladys Morris; sisters-in-law, Josephine Jones and Jean Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 6512 Carsley Road, Waverly, VA, the Rev. George Ellis Brown, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Memorial Garden.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020