Clifford Sanborn Bonney, 74, of Petersburg passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born March 24, 1945, in Norwood, Massachusetts, he was the son of that late Kenneth Freese and Dorothy Wentworth Bonney. Cliff was a United States Army and National Guard veteran and was a Freemason and member of the Rotary Club. He served as President of the Historical Society of Old Newbury, Massachusetts. He owned a Hallmark store in Newburyport, MA and also worked as a manufacturer's representative for Baldwin Brass. Cliff and his father restored and redecorated a mid-eighteenth-century house in New Hampshire, previously known as the Ferry Travelers Tavern. He moved to Petersburg in 2003 to restore the Strachan-Harrison House on High Street and went on to redecorate two more homes in the city. Cliff was very athletic, as he was a longtime member of the Petersburg YMCA, Battlefield Park Swim Club, and he ran in many of the Ukrops Marathons in Richmond. He was an avid antiques collector since the age of nine, beginning his collection with an English Pewter Plate that he bought for $7.50, which led to his lifetime love of antiques.
He is survived by his brother, Herbert C. Bonney of Massachusetts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment will be held in Highland Cemetery in Norwood, Massachusetts, at a later date. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Crater Community Hospice as well as Waverly Health and Rehabilitation for their extraordinary care of Cliff in his time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102, or the Historic Society of Newbury, 98 High Street, Newburyport, MA 01950. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019