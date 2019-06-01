The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
CLIFTON HARRIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLIFTON HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFTON L. "SKIP" HARRIS


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CLIFTON L. "SKIP" HARRIS Obituary
Clifton L. Harris (Skip), 61, departed this life, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:46 a.m. at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, after a brief illness.

Skip grew up in Ford, VA, and attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools.

He was employed at Ray's Auto Tire & Repair for 15 years and retired from Manchester Tank as a radiologist in welding. He had a love for playing the electric guitar.

Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; Clifton "Chief" Harris, Lillian Bernice "Big Momma" Harris and a sister, Sharon "Poochie" Harris.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Wanda A. Harris; sons, Clifton Lyonell Harris (Shayna), Travis Deon Harris (Denita Boykins); grandchildren, Traveon Harris, Clifton L. Harris Jr., Payton Harris, Damarion Harris, Rhyan Harris and Kristian Pitt; siblings, Garcias "Jerry" Harris (Cora), Hazel Harris Browder (Charles), Ronnie Ward (Connie), Carolyn Blackwell (Clifton), Deborah Ward and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral services for Clifton (Skip) Harris will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, with Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, officiating.

Public viewing will be held Monday June 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral services are entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now