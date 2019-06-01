Clifton L. Harris (Skip), 61, departed this life, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:46 a.m. at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, after a brief illness.



Skip grew up in Ford, VA, and attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools.



He was employed at Ray's Auto Tire & Repair for 15 years and retired from Manchester Tank as a radiologist in welding. He had a love for playing the electric guitar.



Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; Clifton "Chief" Harris, Lillian Bernice "Big Momma" Harris and a sister, Sharon "Poochie" Harris.



He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Wanda A. Harris; sons, Clifton Lyonell Harris (Shayna), Travis Deon Harris (Denita Boykins); grandchildren, Traveon Harris, Clifton L. Harris Jr., Payton Harris, Damarion Harris, Rhyan Harris and Kristian Pitt; siblings, Garcias "Jerry" Harris (Cora), Hazel Harris Browder (Charles), Ronnie Ward (Connie), Carolyn Blackwell (Clifton), Deborah Ward and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.



Funeral services for Clifton (Skip) Harris will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, with Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, officiating.



Public viewing will be held Monday June 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.



Funeral services are entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from June 1 to June 2, 2019