Mr. Clifton MacArthur Jackson of Petersburg, Virginia, was born to the late Jasper and Mary Jackson.
Clifton graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 1976, and soon after joining the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Fort Lee, with National Business Service Ent., for 20 years. He worked at Copper Mine and then returned back to Fort Lee and was employed by Cantu Service until his passing.
In addition to his parents, Clifton was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Deacon James L. Bates, Sr., and Deaconess Dora L. Batts; aunt and uncle, Sherman and Marth Bridgforth, all of Petersburg, Va.
Surviving relatives include a nephew that he raised as a brother, Clinton L. Bates (Jovat), James Bates (Tia), William C. Bates (Darlene), Anthony C. Bates, all of Petersburg, Va., James Lambert (Barbara) of Chesterfield. Va., Nathaniel Taylor of Richmond, Va.; one niece, Antoinette C. Bates of Petersburg, Va.; a brother, Jerome Edmonds; a sister, Yvette Rose (Melvin) of Prince George, Va. He also leaves to cherish him Earline, Curtis Sr., Lamar and Curtis Cobb, Jr., Shekina Gee (Ricky); also his kids as he would say who called him uncle Mack, Demonzae, Keajha, Christopher and Curtis Allen, Ashauni Trapp, Renee Cobb and Shaquita Coleman (Devin). Mack as he was known, or Jack will truly be missed by the extended friends from Fort Lee and the family at 18028. And the family he lived with Ricky Swarn, Sr., the children he called his own Jayla, Tila, Raleigh, Ricky Jr., and Myra Swarn, who he loved dearly.
Celebration of life services for Clifton Jackson will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the chapel of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Va., Bishop Vincent Harris, officiating. Interment will follow in the Dinwiddie Memorial Park Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. The family is asking that relatives and friends assemble at 11:45 a.m. on the day of service at the residence, 7321 Brandon Ln., Prince George, Va.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959 or (804) 834-3330. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 10, 2020