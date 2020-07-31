1/
CLIFTON PAUL ROSS
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLIFTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Paul Ross, born February 25, 1944, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at age 76, after a long illness and dementia. He attended Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Clifton and Leola Ross, who were killed in an automobile accident in 1958. Paul and his sister were then raised by their aunt and uncle, Virgil A. Talley and Mary J. Talley, who also preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gregory G. Talley, and his aunt, Doris Dobbin.

Paul is survived by his sister, Anna M. Ross Woods, and his family, Dennis W. Talley (Tammy) of Chesterfield, David H. Talley (Gloria) of Church Road, Gary W Talley of Petersburg, Douglas G. Talley (Sarah) of Springfield, and Melinda J. Talley of Richmond.

Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved