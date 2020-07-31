Clifton Paul Ross, born February 25, 1944, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at age 76, after a long illness and dementia. He attended Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Clifton and Leola Ross, who were killed in an automobile accident in 1958. Paul and his sister were then raised by their aunt and uncle, Virgil A. Talley and Mary J. Talley, who also preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gregory G. Talley, and his aunt, Doris Dobbin.



Paul is survived by his sister, Anna M. Ross Woods, and his family, Dennis W. Talley (Tammy) of Chesterfield, David H. Talley (Gloria) of Church Road, Gary W Talley of Petersburg, Douglas G. Talley (Sarah) of Springfield, and Melinda J. Talley of Richmond.



Services will be private.

