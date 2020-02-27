|
Mr. Clinton Hill, 75, of 135 West Old Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
In remembering Clinton, he was one of four children born in Jamaica, NY, to the late Marcelle Hill and Prince Hill. Clinton attended the New York State school system.
Growing up Clinton accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior in his young adult years. He was baptized and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in New York.
While in New York Clinton was employed as a medical transporter. He married Lynn Williams and they relocated to Virginia. After being incarcerated for many years, Clinton grew to be a stronger and better person. After being released, Clinton started a new career, transporting people to and from medical appointments and other destinations throughout the city of Petersburg. He was such a caring person that he donated his organs as a gift to someone down here on earth.
Clinton was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Williams–Hill; and brother, Darryl Waldo.
He leaves to cherish two sons, Dante Hill, and Clinton Hill Jr.,; two sisters, Daisy Roane and Lillian McIntyre of Jamaica, NY; devoted cousins, Jacqueline Harper (Charles), and Sherry Dabney; devoted friend of three years Evanne Woodson; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020