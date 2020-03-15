Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500

CLYDE W "BILL" WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLYDE W "BILL" WRIGHT Obituary
Clyde William "Bill" Wright, 63 of Chester, VA., passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He is survived by his fiancée, Melinda Palmer; son, Joe Wright; sister, Gayle Singleton (Teddy); brother, Wayne Wright (Get); grandson, Dustyn Scott Wright and granddaughter, Valarie Wright.
Bill retired from Philip Morris after more than 30 years. He loved golf, civil war metal detecting, Volkswagen cars and chess.
A memorial service will be held, 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA., with the Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLYDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -