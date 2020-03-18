|
Clyde William "Bill" Wright, 63, of Chester, VA., passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He is survived by his fiancée, Melinda Palmer; son, Joe Wright; sister, Gayle Singleton (Teddy); brother, Wayne Wright (Get); grandson, Dustyn Scott Wright; and granddaughter, Valarie Wright.
Bill retired from Philip Morris after more than 30 years. He loved golf, civil war metal detecting, Volkswagen cars and chess.
A memorial service will be held, 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA., with the Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 18, 2020