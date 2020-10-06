Clyde "Jack" White Jr, 69, of Prince George, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He worked and retired from both Reynolds Metal (Alcoa) and Advanced Auto.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 outside of Liberty Baptist Church, 3808 Woodlawn Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Officiating is Pastor Phil Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House, 1100 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226.
