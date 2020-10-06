1/
CLYDE WHITE JR.
Clyde "Jack" White Jr, 69, of Prince George, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. He worked and retired from both Reynolds Metal (Alcoa) and Advanced Auto.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 outside of Liberty Baptist Church, 3808 Woodlawn Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Officiating is Pastor Phil Andrews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Evelyn D. Reinhart Guest House, 1100 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226.
Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Memories & Condolences
