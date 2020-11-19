Colby my girl/ my friend/my sister oh this one broke me girl. I miss your smile, that laugh, talking to you, the memories we have *smile* I love you Colby, I wish I could be in your presence one last time. God called you home too soon. Lord I’m gone miss you. This hurt so bad. Praying for your beautiful children. Lord give them the strength they need. I love you Colby god has a beautiful, hard working, singing, devoted friend/sister up there with him. You loved the lord. Watch over us beautiful.

Briana Myers

Friend