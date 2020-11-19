Ms. Colby J. Rich affectionately known as "Black Barbie", of Richmond, VA, concluded her life's journey and received her crown and angel wings on Friday November 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Geraldine Hines and Wilbert Hines; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Lee Tucker; step-grandmother, Pearl Wheeler; great uncle, David Hines; aunt, Percenie Rich and her uncle, Robert Lee Tucker.
Colby was born to Andrew Tucker and Armie M. Jones on April 28, 1984 in Petersburg, VA. Colby was the second eldest of three siblings. She was a graduate of Prince George High School Class of 2002. She attended Virginia State University where she studied music and The University of Phoenix where she studied accounting. She was baptized under the holiness faith in Warfield VA. She was employed at TLK in Richmond, VA. She had a passion for makeup at a young age. She was self-taught to enhance the beauty of women through the application of makeup forming her own brand "Rich Faces".
Her religious views were thus: God said I am that I am and therefore he is my everything.
Colby leaves to cherish her two children her son, Kristian Crittendon and daughter, Jeremiah Jones both of Richmond, VA; mother, Armie Jones and father, Andrew Tucker both of Petersburg, VA; step-father, Mitchell Jones (Monique) of Dinwiddie, VA; sister, Anqueenia T. Rich (Queen); brother, Marlon Jones; step-brother, Delano Pride; step-sister, Desiree Pride; two nephews, Arquies Rich and Antonio Hicks all of Petersburg, VA; grandmother, Lorine H Rich of South Chesterfield, VA; grandfather, Martin W. Rich of Petersburg, VA; aunts, Ronda Rich of Chesterfield County, VA, Wanda Rich of South Chesterfield, VA, Lorine M. Rich of North Dinwiddie, VA. Patricia Jones and Gladys Bates both of Petersburg, VA; uncle Wayne Antonio Rich of Camden, NJ; two step-uncles, Michael Jones (Stephanie) and Marlon Jones all of Dinwiddie, VA; great aunt, Mozelle Ridley and great uncle, James Ridley Sr. of Macon GA; three devoted cousins, Timara Rich and Ceneeka Rich of Chesterfield VA, Tianca Harris of Richmond, VA; two best friends Akila Brown and Angela Logan; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
We will remember Colby for her bright smile, her laughter, the love and the joy she brought to our lives. Her work here is done. God has given her rest.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.