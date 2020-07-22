Peacefully sleeping, resting at last, the world's weary trouble and trials are past; in silence he suffered, in patience he bore, till God called him home to suffer no more.Collie Randolph Goode, Sr., at the age of 76, transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Collie was born February 13, 1944 to the late William H. and Annie Bell Goode of Petersburg, VA.Collie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church (Harrison Street), Petersburg, VA. Collie was a graduate of Peabody High School, Petersburg, VA, Class of 1963. He served in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after 10 years of service.Collie was employed at Virginia State University for over 20 years as a Postmaster. His favorite pastime was fishing and spending time with his family. Collie also had a love for all sports, especially football and basketball, where he coached for the Ettrick Youth Association in the mid 80's to 90's.Collie was preceded in death by his wife, Carleen D. Goode; brothers, Herbie and Ronnie Goode.Collie leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Collie R. Goode Jr. (Angel) of Richmond, VA; four daughters, Felecia Manson (Andre), Cynithia Goode, Teresa Mason (Henry) all of South Chesterfield, VA and Cherita Akers Sagna of Meherrin, VA;two sisters, Paulette Ward (Stanley) of Petersburg, VA and Natalie Hill (John) of Hopewell, VA; mother-in-law, Mary E. Jones of South Chesterfield, VA; sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.The family is also grateful and blessed for the services and support from the staff of Intrepid Hospice Care, Chester, VA.A private interment will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.The family is being being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA (804)324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director.