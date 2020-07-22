1/1
COLLIE RANDOLPH GOODE SR.
1944 - 2020
Peacefully sleeping, resting at last, the world's weary trouble and trials are past; in silence he suffered, in patience he bore, till God called him home to suffer no more.

Collie Randolph Goode, Sr., at the age of 76, transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Collie was born February 13, 1944 to the late William H. and Annie Bell Goode of Petersburg, VA.

Collie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church (Harrison Street), Petersburg, VA. Collie was a graduate of Peabody High School, Petersburg, VA, Class of 1963. He served in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after 10 years of service.

Collie was employed at Virginia State University for over 20 years as a Postmaster. His favorite pastime was fishing and spending time with his family. Collie also had a love for all sports, especially football and basketball, where he coached for the Ettrick Youth Association in the mid 80's to 90's.

Collie was preceded in death by his wife, Carleen D. Goode; brothers, Herbie and Ronnie Goode.

Collie leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Collie R. Goode Jr. (Angel) of Richmond, VA; four daughters, Felecia Manson (Andre), Cynithia Goode, Teresa Mason (Henry) all of South Chesterfield, VA and Cherita Akers Sagna of Meherrin, VA;two sisters, Paulette Ward (Stanley) of Petersburg, VA and Natalie Hill (John) of Hopewell, VA; mother-in-law, Mary E. Jones of South Chesterfield, VA; sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family is also grateful and blessed for the services and support from the staff of Intrepid Hospice Care, Chester, VA.

A private interment will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.

The family is being being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA (804)324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director.
www.TuckerandFisher.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Interment
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services

9 entries
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the Goode family. May God bless each one of you during this most difficulty time. Our families where neighbors on Hickory Court.
Kathy Robinson and The Merritt family
Friend
July 23, 2020
Collie,
I will forever remember the fun we had as kids growing up on High Pearl St. Paulette, Natalie, and the rest of the family, know that you are in my prayers.
Sandra Hailes Kilgore
Friend
July 22, 2020
Goode Family, grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Condolences to the family & friends of Collie. Remember, earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal. Praying with you and for you. RIP my friend.
Delores J Bland
Friend
July 22, 2020
old solider going home"
ronnie moorefield
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mr good was a very good friend of mine he will sadly missed to the I'm deeply sorry for your loss yours truly Anthony henderson
Anthony henderson
July 22, 2020
Collie,I salute you for your service
In Vietnam. You are truely a Hero.
Your Family is blessed to have had
You as the head. Iam blessed to have
Knowing you, shared a little time with You. Thanks for the memories.
Johnnie Brown
Peabody High/Class1964
Vietnam/Combat/1966-67

Johnnie Brown jr
Friend
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Paulette so sorry the loss of your brother and mother. Collie and I had some great times at VSU you will always be in prayer.
Daisy Chandler
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace in Heaven Collie.

Shirley Williams Dexter
Classmate
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Johnnie Brown Peabody High
School-Class1964
Johnnie Brown jr
Friend
