|
|
Mrs. Connie Avery was born to the late Josephine Ruby Hicks Marshall and Harris Lee Marshall on March 28, 1948, in Baltimore, MD. She departed this life September 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
She graduated Dundalk Senior High School. She also received her Associates and her Bachelor's degrees collectively from CCCB College. She was married to the late Paul Lee Avery, Jr. to this union two daughters were born, Paula Little and Phyllis Avery.
Connie also affectionately known as "Cora Bell," made numerous friends wherever she went. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She is going to be missed by her family and one son-in-law, Rodney Little.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Avery; four siblings; nieces, Keysa Orr; and cousin, Shelby Taylor.
Connie leaves to mourn one daughter, Paula Little; four very close and special family members, Jasmine Coates, Destiny Glover, Essie Taylor and Michael Taylor. Connie also leaves to mourn three grandchildren, Lakia Scott, Dorian Teal and Antionette Lilly; twenty-six great grandchildren; two siblings, Willie Marshall and Earl Marshall; nieces, Jacqueline Marshall, Desaray Kennedy, Elenora Marshall, Jonita Forney, and Tonya Byrd; adopted nieces, Nichole Brickwell and Dominique Witherspoon; two nephews, Michael Marshall and Christopher Orr; very close friends, Vanessa Smith, Denise Thomas, Doletha Kennedy and Dr. E.E. Mitchell, Jr. and First Lady Delphine Mitchell and her beloved Unity Baptist Church family; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 330 S. South Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. E.E. Mitchell, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019