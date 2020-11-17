1/
CONNIE DAGNER
Mrs. Connie Dagner of Blackstone departed this life suddenly Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at her home, She had received her high school education at Petersburg HIgh School and had worked at Hill Phoenix for a number of years. She is survived by her husband, Sherman Dagner Sr; loving and devoted son, Sherman Dagner, Jr, both of Blackstone; devoted daughter, Lakeisha Dagner of Petersburg; 4 grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Freeman (Darnell), Shelia Malone (Archer Jr), and Wendy Malone (Raymond); one aunt, Alice Johnson; one uncle, Emmitt Davis (Lauren); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone, Va. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Darvills (Dinwiddie).

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W E Hawkes & Son Funeral Home Inc
504 East St
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-5559
