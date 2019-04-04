Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
CONNIE LEE MCFALLS


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CONNIE LEE MCFALLS Obituary
Connie Lee McFalls, 72, of Dinwiddie County, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mrs. McFalls was born in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Carroll and Evelyn Brown on October 1, 1946. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and watching birds.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Ralph McFalls; and sister, Janie Brown Lewis.
Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
