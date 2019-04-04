|
Connie Lee McFalls, 72, of Dinwiddie County, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mrs. McFalls was born in Petersburg, Virginia to the late Carroll and Evelyn Brown on October 1, 1946. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and watching birds.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Ralph McFalls; and sister, Janie Brown Lewis.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019