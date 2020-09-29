2 Timothy 4



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteousness Judge, will award to me on that day – and not only me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.



Mr. Connie Milton Jones, 73, of Dewitt, VA, entered eternal rest on September 26, 2020, after a long illness.



He was born on April 16, 1947, to the late Jim Jones and Carrie Wyatt Jones of Dewitt, VA.



Connie graduated from Southside High School with the class of 1966. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and was in combat in the Vietnam Conflict. He received The Bronze Star Medal.



After his tour of duty in the army, he worked at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co., Petersburg, VA for many years, until he was laid off. He retired from Honeywell in Chesterfield, VA.



He was a member of the Mt. Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, and he served until his health declined. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Charles A. Jones, and Leon Jones.



Connie will be greatly missed – his great sense of humor, his smile, his gentleness, wisdom, his loving-kindness, and all the attributes that made him such a wonderful person. He loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.



God gave him the gift of Carpentry and he was a great Carpenter. He enjoyed working on Jigsaw puzzles. He would work on a puzzle for hours; he was determined to put it together.



Connie was a collector of Lionel Trains and antiques and he loved being outdoors, finding something to do always. He enjoyed eating fast food and making up funny nicknames for his family members.



Connie is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Laura Jones. His daughter, Pamela J. Johnson (Kenneth) of Colonial Heights, VA, his son, Trenton Lee (Natasha) of Dinwiddie, VA, 3 devoted grandchildren, Treniquis Lee, (Rev. Daniel Smith), Tavon and Tre'Von Lee.



His sisters, Mary Dabney, Dinwiddie, VA, and Doris Hall, Petersburg, VA. He has two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Winfield (Jessie) very devoted best friend, North Dinwiddie, and Brenda Mackey of Dinwiddie, VA. Two brothers-in-law, Otis Lacy (Estelle) of Chesterfield, VA, and Carl Lacy of Dinwiddie, VA. He has a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A special thank you to Encompass Hospice Staff for their wonderful service and his caregiver, David Jackson.



The family may be contacted by calling 804-469-3933.



A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Mt. Level Baptist Church 14916 Courthouse Rd. Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841 with the Rev. Robin Bonner Cox, officiating.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. (804) 863-4411.

