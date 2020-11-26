On November 19, 2020, Connie LeMarr Terry, also affectionately known as "MiMi" by her nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter, transitioned to her eternal life. She was born in Danville, VA to the late Lester and Vina Gunn Oliver. She fought a good fight and finished the course- to God be the glory! Connie accepted the Lord as her Savior as a young woman at East New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from Dan River High School in 1969, Connie attended Virginia State University and married the true love of her life, the late LTC Bennie Lee Terry (Ret.). Soon thereafter, she graduated from St. Leo University. Connie worked as a certified counselor and social worker for many years and advanced professionally as a Financial Analyst for the government. In addition to her loving husband and parents, Connie was preceded in death by her only brother, Wayne Oliver. She leaves behind her loving children, Sean Terry of Columbia, SC; Julian Terry and wife Jenny of Raleigh, NC; and daughter Stacey Ormsby married to Oneil of Rockville, MD; four sisters, Rev. Eunice Morton (Bishop John) and Julia Foster (Min. Frank) both of Danville, VA; Pamela (late Artis) Wallace of Durham, NC; and Shelia (late Alfred Sr.) McMillan of Chester, VA. Connie is also survived by a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, family, former classmates, and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Terry will be held from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Visitation will be open to the public on December 4, 2020 in Danville, VA. An abbreviated private ceremony will be live-streamed on December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The internment will be held at Highland Burial Park and will be open to the public.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store