CONNIE TERRY
On November 19, 2020, Connie LeMarr Terry, also affectionately known as "MiMi" by her nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter, transitioned to her eternal life. She was born in Danville, VA to the late Lester and Vina Gunn Oliver. She fought a good fight and finished the course- to God be the glory! Connie accepted the Lord as her Savior as a young woman at East New Hope Baptist Church. After graduating from Dan River High School in 1969, Connie attended Virginia State University and married the true love of her life, the late LTC Bennie Lee Terry (Ret.). Soon thereafter, she graduated from St. Leo University. Connie worked as a certified counselor and social worker for many years and advanced professionally as a Financial Analyst for the government. In addition to her loving husband and parents, Connie was preceded in death by her only brother, Wayne Oliver. She leaves behind her loving children, Sean Terry of Columbia, SC; Julian Terry and wife Jenny of Raleigh, NC; and daughter Stacey Ormsby married to Oneil of Rockville, MD; four sisters, Rev. Eunice Morton (Bishop John) and Julia Foster (Min. Frank) both of Danville, VA; Pamela (late Artis) Wallace of Durham, NC; and Shelia (late Alfred Sr.) McMillan of Chester, VA. Connie is also survived by a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, family, former classmates, and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Terry will be held from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Sunday, November 29, 2020 at J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Visitation will be open to the public on December 4, 2020 in Danville, VA. An abbreviated private ceremony will be live-streamed on December 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The internment will be held at Highland Burial Park and will be open to the public.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Mrs. Terry was a very nice person. I took care of her,at home.I will miss her. To the family..Sorry for your loss.it will be hard, because she's not here any longer. Just take one day at a time. It will get better in due time..
Barbara Johnson(BJ)
Barbara Johnson
Friend
November 23, 2020
To the Family:
We were deeply saddened to read of the passing of Connie. Such a beautiful Lady! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She will be missed. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. May she rest in rest.
Clifford & Margaret Thompson
Friend
November 23, 2020
Connie was a wonderful woman. RIP.
Michele Clarke
Friend
November 21, 2020
I vividly remember a conversation Mama Connie and myself had in the Foyer at Rockville Church of God. It was about the striking resemblance she and her sister share; her response was, “I am told all the time “. We laughed about it and went on to talk about families and how good God is. It was actually my first time speaking to her at length, but, it was such a lovely and wonderful conversation. REST IN PEACE, Mama Connie, we know you’re in a better place now.
Cyrus Kamara
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Connie was a lovely lady. I used to work with her at Fort Lee. Now she is gone to join her husband, Bennie in Heaven. Rest in Peace my Friend!
Shirley Williams Dexter
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Connie was a lovely and courageous woman and dear neighbor. I'll miss her.
My deepest Sympathy to her family.
Anne Sherman
Neighbor
