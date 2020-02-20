|
Miss Constance Levette Roney, 61, of Hopewell, VA, transistioned this life and work here on earth suddenly at her residence on Monday, February 17, 2020. Constance was born January 3, 1959, to Booker T. Roney and Vernell D. Jones Roney of Dinwiddie, VA.
Constance also known as Connie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA, where she served as a member of the Mass Choir, and with the Dinwiddie United Fellowship of Churches Mass Choir.
She graduated from Dinwiddie County Senior High School, Class of '77. After graduation, Connie worked with various companies and was recognized for leadership skills. She last served as a Supervisor at The HON Company until her health began to decline.
She was preceded in death by her father, Booker T, Roney; brothers, Alfred (Peter) Roney (Carolyn), Wayne E. Roney; and the father of her children and former husband, Dwight C. Ridley Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Vernell D Jones Roney; her children, Jada Campbell (James), Kanika Pride (Norris) and Dwight Ridley Jr. (Shaveh); her sisters, Deborah Harris (Nathan) and VonShelia Roney (Willie), 13 grandchildren, Jaden, Jordan, Justin, Joslyn, Juliauna, Jurney and Jenah Campbell, Norris, Morgan and Gavin Pride, Elijah, Micah and Noah Ridley; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, devoted cousins, friends and extended family to include a companion, Walter (Wayne) Holmes.
Connie loved life! She will be remembered for her infectious smile and they way she cherished her family. She looked forward to attending family functions and serving her church in the choir. She had an eye for fashion and enjoyed opportunities to dress to impress. She will be best known for her servant heart in the way that she cared for those close to her such as her former husband, Dwight; brother, Wayne; sister, VonShelia; and her mother. She was an amazing grandmother; always available to care for her grandchildren as if they were her own. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Holidays won't be the same without her and those special sweet potato pies. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie. The Rev. Kevin Northam, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The family will assemble at 11:00 a.m. at 19408 Turkey Egg Road, Dinwiddie, VA, on the day of the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA; 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020