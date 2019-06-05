|
|
The Honorable Constance T. Wynn departed life on May 28, 2019, at approximately 7 p.m., while in route to Mount Zion Baptist Church, located on Route 460 West in Ford, Virginia.
Mrs. Wynn was the second of two children of the late Deacon Frank and Mary Foster Tucker of 600 North Main St., Blackstone, Virginia, and a 1950 graduate of the Nottoway County Public Schools. She attended Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute of New York City, 1950-1952. She earned a bachelor's of science degree in textiles and clothing at Virginia State College, now Virginia State University, in 1961. She became and was a school teacher for Lunenburg County Public schools from January 1962 to June 1991.
In August of 1953, she became Mrs. Lloyd R. Wynn. This union was blessed with three daughters: Charold Wynn Hawkes (deceased June 3, 2001), Lloyette R. Wynn and Celeste L. Wynn. The union became "estranged" in 1972.
Mrs. Wynn was one of several mid-1980s co-litigants of "John S. Neal, et al vs. the Town of Blackstone, Virginia," which led to the town's initiating a voting wards system. In March 1987, she became the first native-born African American female to represent Blackstone's Ward E on the Blackstone Town Council. She served in this council position for a little over 23 uninterrupted years, citing that health conditions led to her retirement in June 2010. During her tenure as councilwoman, Mrs. Wynn served as Chairperson of the Health and Ordinance Committee and in 1988 was appointed Council Representative to the Piedmont Planning District #5 Commission; later she eventually became Chairperson of the Piedmont Planning District #5 Commission before the commission dissolved in 2005. While on council, Mrs. Wynn was instrumental in securing three block grant projects for the low- to middle*income neighborhoods of Blackstone, Virginia. First was the Fall Street Rehabilitation project, second was the East Irvin Street project and third was the Taylor Bottom project, which verbally offered residents curbing, gutters and sidewalks. The curbing and gutters were completed and celebrated with the completion of the project; however, as of today, there are currently NO sidewalks.
Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East St., Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Nottoway Middle School Auditorium, 5279 Old Nottoway Road, Crewe, VA 23930. Interment private.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019