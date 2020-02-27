|
Cora Alease Perkinson Maitland, a remarkable woman who always put others before herself, passed away at home, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after a period in home hospice care and declining health. She was born February 23, 1924, in Chesterfield County, Va., to the late Ivan E. and Evelyn P. Perkinson. She lived her entire life of 96 years in the Perkinson family home. She was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Colonial Height Church of the Nazarene. After working almost 20 years at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, she became a homemaker and mother. She dedicated her life to helping others through community involvement and church related activities. An avid gardener, she could always be found working with love in the gardens surrounding her home or taking long walks through Eagle Cove subdivision. Alease was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Maitland; her sister, Sarah Thacker; and her brothers, W. Baxter Perkinson Sr. and Charles I. Perkinson Sr. She is survived by her son, Richard P. Maitland and his wife, Amy Maitland; her grandson, Samuel R. Maitland and granddaughter, Anna Corlyn Maitland, all of Doylestown, Pa; her sister, Sadie P. Wright of Colonial Heights, Va.; and her beloved nieces and nephews and their families. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 9227 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Va., followed by interment at Woods United Methodist Church Cemetery, Chesterfield, Va. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Alease's honor is encouraged to do at the charitable entity of their choice. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice who provided loving care during Alease's final months. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020