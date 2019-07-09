|
|
Mrs. Cora Locke Walker passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Ettrick (South Chesterfield), Virginia, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mrs. Walker was a resident of Ettrick since October 1953. She was born March 9, 1923, in Alamo, Georgia. She was the second of eight children born to the late Tommie and Louisiana Sanders Locke.
Mrs. Walker completed her elementary and secondary education at Dickerson Elementary and High School in Vidalia, Georgia. She was a graduate of Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing Class of June 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia. After passing the Georgia State Board of Nursing, Mrs. Walker became a Registered Professional Nurse eligible to practice in Georgia with reciprocity in the rest of the United States and the District of Columbia. She has worked as a Registered Nurse in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. She retired from the United States Civil Service in 1975.
Mrs. Walker was predeceased by her husband, Earl H. Walker; her two daughters, Rosalyn Denise Walker and Earlinda Walker Kearney; and, three of her five sisters, Cassie Locke Harris, Cleaia Locke Kelly and Nina Locke Gaskin.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her son, Carlon Bernard Walker of Chicago, Illinois; her two brothers, Charles E. Locke, Sr. (Helen) and Thomas J. Locke II (Armentha), both of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Carrie Locke Rumph of Vidalia, Georgia, and Sarah Locke Weaver of Washington, D.C.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
As a member of Zion Baptist Church for over 65 years, Mrs. Walker was an active member of the Missionary Association where she served as a district leader. She was a Life Member of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia. Mrs. Walker was a charter member of the Rosemond Smith Women Senate where she served as a secretary and president. She was a member of the Pulpit Aid Society where she served as a president and treasurer for many years. Mrs. Walker was a member of the Singles Ministry, and a volunteer and charter member of Operation Breadbasket. She was an organizer of the Nurses Unit, and on May 7, 2017, Zion Baptist Church dedicated the Cora L. Walker Nurses Clinic in her honor. Mrs. Walker was chosen as Zion's Mother of the Year in 1998. She was an organizer of the Diamonds of Zion Baptist Church and was inducted by the Zion Pulpit Aid Society in 2003 as a Diamond (a church member at least 80 years of age) and in 2013 as a Sparkling Diamond (a church member at least 90 years of age).
Mrs. Walker was active in many civic and community organizations. She was a founding member of the Women's Committee of the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of the Civic and Progressive Action Association of the Matoaca Magisterial District, Chesterfield County, Virginia serving as parliamentarian. She was a member of the Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, District of Columbia, Maryland & Virginia Chapter. Mrs. Walker was the founder and an active member of Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated. She was a long-time member of the NAACP of Chesterfield County, Virginia. She was recognized by Virginia State University Wellness Program for her participation in the Senior Citizens Outreach Program for the fiscal year 1990-1991. Mrs. Walker was installed in the Chesterfield County, Virginia Hall of Fame in 2003.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Michael E. Shannon, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 9 to July 10, 2019