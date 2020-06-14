CORA R. WILSON
1928 - 2020
Cora Rowlett Wilson, 91, of Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, June 04, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1928, to the late Paul and Miriam Rowlett. Mrs. Wilson worked as a switchboard operator during WWII and following the war at Dupont for several years. She spent the majority of her life as a seamstress and was an awarded School bus driver and cafeteria staff for Chesterfield Co. Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Wilson and sister Audrey R. Cogbil.

She is survived by her children, Pat Nesgoda and Carolyn Allard; grandchildren, Kessha, Kaleb, Marshall, Hannah, Renee and Leah; great-grandchildren, Josh, Candice, Justice, Zoe, Brenden and Hailey; great-great grandchildren, Kendrick and Ryan and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Mausoleum at Southlawn Memorial Park 1911 Birdsong Road Prince George, Virginia 23805. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mausoleum at Southlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
