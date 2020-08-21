1/1
CORLIS D. NEAVES
Corlis D. Neaves, Baltimore, MD, a beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, sister, aunt and friend received her wings on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence in Baltimore, MD.
Corlis was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Laura J. Moore; husband, Linwood Neaves; sisters, Linda S. Smith and Edna L. Harris; brothers-in-law, Osborne Harris and Stanley Harper.
Corlis was born on September 9, 1955, in Jarratt, Virginia, to the late John R. and Laura J. Moore. She graduated from Sussex Central High School. Later in life she married and moved to Baltimore, MD.
Corlis was a member of the First Baptist Church, Jarratt, VA. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and would always lend a listening ear. She also enjoyed sewing, creating flower arrangement and home design. Shopping was her favorite pastime.
To cherish the memory of Corlis are her loving and devoting daughters: Latonia Neaves, Lynette Neaves and Evette Neaves, sisters, Yvonne Walker (Lawrence), Lucy Walker (Willie), Noreen Harper; brother, John A. Moore (Annie); sister-in-law's, Delores Carr (Cliff), Maxine Smith and Angela Harrington (Warren); brother-in-law's, Harry Brunson (Tia) and Percy Neaves (Yolanda), aunt, Gloria Moore; great-uncle, Melvin Jones, grandchildren, Brittany Green, Jasmine Redd, Jahmoni Bartee and Correy Neaves; and one great-grandson, Josiah Lawrence. Corlis had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends too many to name that she cherished.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the generous outpouring of love and care during this time of bereavement. We pray God's richest blessing upon you for your kindness and generosity.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the staff at Wylie Funeral Home (Baltimore County), 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, (410) 655-9200, www.wyliefh.com.
Viewing for Corlis Neaves will be held at Wylie Funeral Home (Baltimore County), on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
The Funeral for Corlis Neaves will be held at Wylie Funeral Home (Baltimore County), on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.
Interment held immediately following the service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In keeping with CDC Guidelines, we ask that all attendees wear a face mask/covering and social distancing during viewing and services.
Obituary provided courtesy of Johnson Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg . (804)-863-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Rest easy cousin!!
Francena S. Reed
Family
