|
|
Corrine Elizabeth Rebecca Coleman Gholson was the seventh child born to the union of the late Erasmus Coleman and Rosa (Jones) Coleman on November 18, 1932, in Dinwiddie, Virginia. She accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Level Baptist Church where she continued to serve until her health declined. She was a member of the Silver Leaf Missionary Ministry, Usher Ministry, Sanctuary and Mass choir, Hospitality Committee, and Deaconate missionary. She was actually the first female to be ordained as Deacon at Mt. Level Baptist Church, under the leadership of Reverend Nan Brown.
She was educated in Dinwiddie County School systems and graduated with a high school diploma. She went on to work for Charles and Francis Arthur where she did housekeeping and childcare for many years. This sparked a loving relationship with their family which continued to this day. After she resigned from this position she went on to work at the Southside Virginia Training Center as a Housekeeping C Supervisor. She eventually retired from the Southside Virginia Training Center after serving for 25 years. She spent her time in retirement doing the things she always loved to do including traveling, gardening flowers, cooking, canning, sewing, babysitting her grandchildren, and eating out at different restaurants. She also had a passion for civil rights which she actualized in her membership with the NAACP.
Corrine was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Frank James Gholson. They had four children together: James Lee Gholson, Retired CSM (Claressia) of Augusta, GA, Lillie Rebecca Gholson-Bonner (James "Mac") of Stony Creek, VA, Jeannette Irene Gholson of Richmond, VA, and Proferio Demetrius Gholson (deceased) (Tracy). She had eight brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Erasmus Coleman, Jr., Louis Coleman (Margaret), Frank Coleman (Martha), and her sisters, Rena Coleman, Lucy Perry Ellis (Christopher), and Linda Bartee (Willie). She is survived by her brother, Henry Lee Coleman (Jean); her sister, Rozelia Dean (Howard); her sisters-in-law, Lucy Ann Tucker, Elsie Gholson, and Barbara Gholson; and brother-in-law, Sterling Gholson. She had seven grandchildren: James "Jamie" Jones, Angelique Gholson, Whitney Perpall, Cameron Bonner, Mia Mayes, Keizsha Gholson, and Aron Gholson. She had five great-grandchildren: Tehiera Jones, Joshua Jones, Rashad Doe, Jr., Hermione Doe, and Jamie Lynn Doe. She has a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to those who aided her near the end of her life: Kindred Hospice, her case-manager RN Amber, and her caregivers Louise, Evendia, Marie, Alisha, Nafa, and Ruth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Rd, Dinwiddie, VA, with Rev. Bonner-Cox officiating and Rev. Brenda Cherry eulogizing. The burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence of her daughter, Lillie Gholson-Bonner, at 23301 Walkers Mill Rd, Stony Creek, VA, 23882 and can be contacted at 434-246-2710. Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA, and can be contacted at 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020