Mr. Cortez Ja'quay Lovett, 23, of Hopewell, VA, known as "Tezz", departed this life suddenly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Petersburg, VA. Cortez was born December 3, 1996, to Kareema Lovett and Elbert Cortez Wyche.
Cortez was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Saundra Lovett and Michael Bradley; paternal grandparents, Elbert and Barbara Wyche; and one aunt, Patrice Wyche.
Cortez leaves behind to cherish his memory: a loving mother, Kareema Lovett of Richmond, VA; father, Elbert Cortez Wyche and stepmother, Novella Wyche of Hopewell, VA; sisters, Quanikqa Lovett of New Jersey, Briana Myers and Arkaiyah Barnett; brothers, Kyjuan Lovett, Montreal Barnett, Arkeem Lovett and Calvarsi Webb; step-siblings, Marecus Maupin (Kisha), Atesha Carter (De'Andre) and Miletta Brown; aunts, Starshima Lovett, Lateefa Lovett, Jamel Brothers, Felicia Medley, Helen Dickerson (Andre), and devoted aunt, Roberta Morton (Pete); uncles, Michael Bradley, Alfonza Wyche, Edwin Wyche, and Stephen Wyche; devoted cousins, Juacoby Street, April Taylor and Pamela Taylor; a niece, Mya Lovett; a nephew, Makai Lovett; a host of other family and friends too numerous to name that will miss him dearly.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020