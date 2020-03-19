|
|
Courtney Mae Williams, 86, of Chester went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Bernard Reese and Savannah Davis Reese; brothers, Melvin Reese and George Reese; sister, Nora Williams; and closest to her heart, her beloved husband, William Ralph Williams. Courtney is survived by her daughter, Virginia W. Thomas (Harvey); grandchildren, Melissa Samko Muncy (Adam), Francy Samko Daniels (Joshua); great grandchild, Burt Timothy Daniels; brother, Thomas Reese; sisters, Margaret Keech and Barbara Ann Register; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. The family will have a private graveside ceremony following at 1:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020